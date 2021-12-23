Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shoplifting suspect in Pittsburgh wanted for Texas homicide

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police say a man suspected of shoplifting at a store where he worked in Pittsburgh is wanted for homicide in Texas.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Wednesday night to assist with the termination of 22-year-old Joseph Tedder of Hutchinson, Kansas. But Tedder fled the scene.

Police say they soon learned Tedder was wanted in connection with a homicide in early November in Austin, Texas, that stemmed from a drug deal.

Authorities tracked Tedder to a Pittsburgh home and he was taken into custody. He’s awaiting arraignment and an extradition hearing.

