Police investigating ATM break-in in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Police are investigating a break-in of an ATM machine in Gladewater.

It happened at the City National Bank located at 895 E. Broadway Avenue in Gladewater.

Our reporter at the scene says pieces of the machine were on the ground in front of it. It is unknown at this time if any money was taken.

More information will be added to this story as we receive it.

