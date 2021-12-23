Grand jury indicts Ore City man accused in shooting death

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An Upshur County grand jury has indicted an Ore City man accused in a shooting death.

Robert Lee Travis, 42, was indicted last week, according to court records.

Travis is accused in the death of Braiden Ray Robinson, 32, of Ore City on May 1.

According to an arrest affidavit, Travis admitted to shooting Robinson multiple times with a handgun.

