Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gov. Abbott grants pardons to 8 Texans, excludes George Floyd

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to eight Texans on Thursday but did not consider a pardon for George Floyd.

“The Board of Pardons and Paroles has withdrawn 25 clemency recommendations that contained procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules,” said Renae Eze, Office of the Governor press secretary. “Among the recommendations withdrawn was one concerning George Floyd. The Board will review and resolve procedural errors and issues related to any pending applications in compliance with their rules. As a result of the Board’s withdrawal of the recommendation concerning George Floyd, Governor Abbott did not have the opportunity to consider it. Governor Abbott will review all recommendations that the Board submits for consideration.”

The eight people recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:

  • David Boyd Pool, 74, for theft in 1965 (Galveston County). Pool was sentenced to 2 years of probation.
  • Gary Lynn Dickey, 42, for burglary of a vehicle in 1997 (Washington County). Dickey was sentenced to 2 years of deferred adjudication probation.
  • Christina Marie Edgar, formerly Christina Marie Emmert, 52, for theft in 2013 (Dallas County). Edgar was sentenced to 3 years of probation and a $1,500 fine.
  • Subrina Sophus-Collins, formerly Subrina Maeca Sophus, 54, for unlawfully carrying a weapon on alcohol premises in 1994 (Harris County). Sophus-Collins was sentenced to 2 years of deferred adjudication probation and a $500 fine.
  • Olukayode David Koleosho, 46, for robbery in 1996 (Fort Bend County). Koleosho was sentenced to 3 years of deferred adjudication probation and a $300 fine.
  • David Anthony Mendes, 46, for theft in 1994 (Collin County). Mendes was sentenced to 3 years of deferred adjudication probation.
  • Joe Bob Wilcoxson, 76, for theft in 2013 (Ellis County). Wilcoxson was sentenced to 3 years of probation and a $2,500 fine.
  • Joseph Edward Braithwaite, 59, for evasion of income taxes in 1999 (United States District Court, Southern District of New York). Braithwaite was sentenced to a $150 assessment.

“Through the gubernatorial pardon, the Governor of Texas has the unique power to grant Texans a second chance,” said Governor Abbott. “I have the utmost respect for our state’s legal system, having served as a trial court judge, Texas Supreme Court Justice, and Attorney General. These men and women have demonstrated their dedication to turning their lives around and helping their communities, and I thank the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for our ongoing partnership to strengthen our justice system and reduce recidivism in the Lone Star State.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
The driver of this ambulance died in a wreck south of Lufkin.
First responder killed in Angelina County ambulance wreck
Chief's official Therapet "business card"
East Texas family offers $10K reward for information on shooting, death of Therapet
Texas Police Lights
Carthage teen killed after driving off road in Rusk County
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2021

Latest News

FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,608 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2021
The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they...
The Stew Review: The Matrix Resurrections delivers a whirlwind of action, romance, meta-commentary