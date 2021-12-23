Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Breezy and warm conditions continue into the evening with temperatures only dropping into the 60s overnight.  Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday for Christmas Eve.  It will be breezy and warm again with temperatures in the upper 70s and winds gusting to 25 mph.  Christmas Day will start off with some clouds, but will be partly cloudy by afternoon.  It will be breezy and warm again Saturday with temperatures nearing 80 degrees.  The warmer than average temperatures continue into early next week, but rain chances will return by midweek with a cold front moving through East Texas.

