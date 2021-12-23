Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crutches are now the latest victim of the supply chain shortage

Coryell Health in Gatesville is now asking for public donations of crutches because of a short...
Coryell Health in Gatesville is now asking for public donations of crutches because of a short supply.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Add in crutches to the list of things being impacted by supply chain shortages.

The national supply has decreased because of a shortage of aluminum and hospitals are taking notice and asking for help.

“(I) Never would’ve expected it but here we are,” said Heather Rambeau, chief nursing officer for Coryell Health in Gatesville.

There is still a supply of crutches at Coryell Health, but hospital administrators are getting worried.

“We have slowly depleted our stock, still have a few on hand,” said Rambeau. “Luckily, we haven’t had to send any patients away without the equipment they need.”

It was noticed last month.

The hospital was told its suppliers were falling victim to an aluminum shortage, preventing anything new from coming in.

“Absolutely exhausted every resource trying to secure crutches,” said Rambeau.

It is the latest of issues hospitals have seen since the pandemic.

Add it on top of lack of protective gear, COVID testing kits, medication and other supplies.

“But the crutch shortage has seemed to last a little bit longer than anything we could’ve expected,” said Rambeau.

Now, the hospital is asking for donations. They want to ensure those who need the crutches do not have to go without.

“We just want to be proactive and prevent that from every happening.”

Anyone interested is asked to bring new or gently used crutches from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the front entrance of Coryell Health.

