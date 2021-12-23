Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Congressional panel investigates deadly Astroworld concert

astroworld victim memorial
astroworld victim memorial(gray news)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A congressional committee has launched an investigation into the promoter of the Astroworld music festival in Houston, in which 10 people were killed during a massive crowd surge.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter Wednesday to Live Nation’s president and CEO, Michael Rapino, asking for information about the company’s role in the Nov. 5 festival and concert by rap superstar Travis Scott.

The committee requested details about security, crowd control and mass casualty incident planning, as well as details about pre-show briefings on safety concerns. The committee is requesting Live Nation brief the committee by Jan. 12.

