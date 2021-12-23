Carthage teen killed after driving off road in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-year-old Carthage man died following a one-vehicle wreck in Rusk County Wednesday night.

Kiante Marquise Smith died at a Henderson hospital. The wreck occurred at 7:40 p.m. on FM 839, about 4.3 miles southwest of Henderson.

According to the DPS report, Smith was driving a 2004 Chevy Malibu north on FM 839 into a right-hand curve when he left the road on the east side. It does not appear Smith took corrective action and continued to travel into the grass and through a barbed wire fence. The vehicle hit a mound, causing it to vault then roll, ejecting Smith.

Smith was not wearing a seatbelt.

