Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Ambulance driver killed in Angelina County wreck

The driver of this ambulance died in a wreck south of Lufkin.
The driver of this ambulance died in a wreck south of Lufkin.(Viewer photo)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man driving an ambulance was killed in a two-vehicle wreck early Thursday.

Joshua Zaborowski, 30, of Dayton, died at the scene around 1:20 a.m. The wreck occurred on U.S. 69, two miles south of Lufkin.

According to the DPS report, Zaborowski was driving a 2012 Ford ambulance north on U.S. 69 and, for an unknown reason, drove into the southbound lane and struck a 2001 Chevy SUV in the front left portion. The ambulance then continued driving south for a short distance before it traveled off the road and overturned.

A passenger with Zaborowski was taken to a Lufkin hospital for treatment. A patient onboard the ambulance was also taken to a Lufkin hospital.

The driver of the Chevy was also taken to a Lufkin hospital.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Chief's official Therapet "business card"
East Texas family offers $10K reward for information on shooting, death of Therapet
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2021
Peggy Sue Simmons
Polk County man’s autopsy results lead to arrest of sister
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a 26-year-old truck driver, was convicted of vehicular homicide and...
District attorney asks court to reconsider 110-year sentence for trucker

Latest News

Texas Police Lights
Carthage teen killed after driving off road in Rusk County
An explosion occurred inside an ExxonMobil facility overnight in Baytown, Texas.
4 injured when large fire breaks out at Texas ExxonMobil refinery
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with even warmer temperatures
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash