AAA Texas says nearly 9 million Texans traveling for Christmas, end of year holidays

The majority of people are traveling by vehicle.
Millions of Texans are traveling in the coming days.
Millions of Texans are traveling in the coming days.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Millions of Americans are hitting the road this week for the Christmas holiday.

AAA Texas tells us gas prices are about a dollar more per gallon compared to a year ago. In Bryan and College Station the average price is about $3 a gallon.

Most people traveling this holiday week are doing so by vehicle.

”Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, 8.8 million Texans are going to be traveling for leisure 50 miles or more. 8.3 million or about 94% of those traveling will do so by automobile or so, that’ll be predominantly the main mode of travel but of course air travel is up 177% over last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas Spokesperson.

AAA estimates more than 109 million Americans will travel during the Christmas and New Year’s week.

We have their website on gas prices across the country here.

