Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wisconsin Humane Society welcomes 32 cats rescued from Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

ASPCA took 32 cats that were in Kentucky shelters before the tornado hit to help free up...
ASPCA took 32 cats that were in Kentucky shelters before the tornado hit to help free up resources for pets and families impacted by the disaster.(Wisconsin Humane Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wi. (Gray News) – More than two dozen cats from Kentucky were moved to the Wisconsin Humane Society due to the recent tornado outbreak.

ASPCA took 32 cats to Wisconsin that were in Kentucky shelters before the tornado hit to help free up resources for pets and families impacted by the disaster.

According to the humane society, shelters in Kentucky are overwhelmed keeping up with the number of animals in their care.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said many of the cats are available for adoption now, but some will need more treatment before they are ready for new families.

According to the humane society, there are several ways the community can help in the rescue effort of these animals: donations, fostering or adoption.

“We are so grateful to our generous community — your support makes it possible for us to respond at a moment’s notice when animals are in need. You are true lifesavers,” the Wisconsin Humane Society said in a post on Facebook.

According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, at least 76 people were killed from the tornadoes, including seven members of one family.

Beshear said all of the people reported missing in Kentucky have been accounted for and said he hopes that no more people will be found dead from the storm, according to the Associated Press.

Here’s a look at some of the cats from Kentucky that are up for adoption:

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Pedestrian killed in Smith County hit and run incident
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Leila Outlaw-Williams, 17years-old, 5'5", 140 lbs.
Teen reported missing from shelter near Lindale
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks about the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children ages...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Court documents state an Alabama man asked for the engagement ring back months after the couple...
Court rules Alabama man should get engagement ring back after breakup
East Texas Now's Jeremy G. Butler speaks with Stephanie Milam, NASA's JWST Deputy Project...
East Texas Now: NASA to launch world’s biggest, most powerful telescope
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing
This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast