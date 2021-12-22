Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Lots of sunshine and southerly wind will help temperatures trend a bit warmer this afternoon as highs reach into the middle 60s across the area. More sunshine and quiet conditions expected for our Thursday as temperatures trend even warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon. Christmas Eve is Friday and we will continue our quiet and warm weather trend, but the only difference will be the addition of some quite breezy southerly winds which could gust up to 30-35 mph at times, so secure the outdoor Christmas decorations and hold onto your hats! We will stay dry the night of Christmas Eve, and other than some scattered cloud cover, conditions will be perfect for Santa’s arrival! Christmas Day looks very nice, with morning lows a bit mild in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It seems like a weak cold front will push through East Texas later on Christmas Day but this will be a dry front as no showers are expected to form as the front rolls through. We will see a slight dip in temperatures by Sunday but most should still remain in the middle 70s in the afternoon, and very similar conditions should be expected for Monday as well. A few showers look to be possible on Tuesday, which will finally bring an end to our long dry streak.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Pedestrian killed in Smith County hit and run incident
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Leila Outlaw-Williams, 17years-old, 5'5", 140 lbs.
Teen reported missing from shelter near Lindale
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips