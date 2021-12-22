Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: The Vision Box in Nacogdoches raises bar on traditional photo booth

By Donna McCollum
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Finding the perfect setting for a selfie or special photograph just got easier thanks to a new Nacogdoches business called The Vision Box.

Imaginative backdrops by owner Dixie Rose Daniels raise the bar on the traditional photo booth.

Daniels spoke with KTRE’S Donna McCollum about the concept she’s introducing in the Oldest Town in Texas..

The Vision Box will open after the first. It’s located at 2106 North Street, a block north of Stephen F. Austin State University. A soft opening will happen after the first. Hours and admission will be available on Instagram@the.vision.box. A Facebook page is in development.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Pedestrian killed in Smith County hit and run incident
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Leila Outlaw-Williams, 17years-old, 5'5", 140 lbs.
Teen reported missing from shelter near Lindale
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way

Latest News

The Marshall Police Department has released surveillance video off an aggravated robbery that...
Police release video footage of man holding up Marshall convenience store
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
The Marshall Police Department has released surveillance video off an aggravated robbery that...
Police release video footage of man holding up Marshall convenience store
Lufkin City Manager Bruce Green will retire at the end of January next year.
Lufkin city manager retiring after 14 years of service
Mabank resident killed in single-vehicle crash near Brownsboro