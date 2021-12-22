Volunteer Central: Places to serve in East Texas, Dec. 22-31

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a list of groups and organizations that could use a helping hand as they work to serve our East Texas neighbors in need.

Where Volunteering through DOVIA (Directors of Volunteers in Agencies) makes the difference in the community!

Tyler YMCA is looking for volunteers to help with their childcare program. The volunteers are needed from 8 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Volunteers are also needed for the Afterschool program Monday through Friday, 3 pm – 6 pm. The YMCA is also doing some renovation and would like volunteers that can paint and help with some of the work. Fore more information call: Stuart at (903) 593-7327. _

UT Health Center at Tyler – Are you active? Want to stay that way? Keep your New Year’s resolution to be active by volunteering. Many opportunities available – serve refreshments in waiting areas, transport patients in wheelchairs, and serve families with loved ones in our Hospice unit. To learn more about these and other rewarding volunteer opportunities, contact D’Anne Moxon at (903) 877-7024.

Ombudsman Program of the Area Agency on Aging of East Texas is in need of volunteers to serve as advocates to residents in nursing and assisted living facilities in Tyler. Training leading to certification is provided locally. Call (800) 442-8845 for information about this rewarding volunteer opportunity or email wilma.desoto@twc.state.tx.us.

Literacy Council of Tyler is looking for volunteers interested in tutoring adults in reading, math and English as a second language. You do not need to be a certified teacher; you do not need to speak a foreign language. We provide the training and the materials. Make a difference in someone’s life today: call (903) 533-0330 to find out about volunteer opportunities at the Literacy Council of Tyler.

Tyler Ballet Folklorico is looking for musicians for a Mariachi band, singers who can sing in Spanish and female and male dancers for a professional production. TBF is a new dance academy located at the Hispanic-American Center (Centro Hispano) in Tyler. Interested parties should contact Juanita at (903) 343-1185.

