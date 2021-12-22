Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Titus County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest man in connection with fatal house fire

Mercer McCoo Jr. (Source: Titus County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a house fire on County Road 3070 that claimed the life of a 75-year-old disabled military veteran.

Mercer Bejorg McCoo, of Mount Pleasant, is still being held in the Titus County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

McCoo is currently waiting to be arraigned, the Facebook post stated.

According to a post on the Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the fatal fire occurred in the 100 block of CR 2070 in the early morning hours of Nov.26. Gary Doyle Strawn, the victim, reportedly became aware that his house was on fire and took the time to wake up his granddaughter and her friend, who was spending the night.

The two girls managed to escape the home before it was too late, the Facebook post stated.

“Strawn, however, was unable to make it out of the residence, and he died before anyone could get him out of the home,” the Facebook post stated.

Because the fire resulted in someone’s death, Titus County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an investigator were called out to the scene. Early on, investigators found indications that the fire may have been intentionally set, the Facebook post stated. The Texas State Fire Marshals were also called to the scene the next day to inspect what was left of the home.

“Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators intensely looked into the circumstances surrounding Strawn’s death throughout the weeks to come and developed probable cause for the arrest of a suspect in this case,” the Facebook post stated.

TCSO investigators sought and obtained an arrest warrant for McCoo on Wednesday, the Facebook post stated. McCoo was arrested without incident in the 200 block of Gibson Street and booked into the county jail.

