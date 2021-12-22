Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

President Biden spending Christmas at the White House

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his task force on supply chain issues,...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his task force on supply chain issues, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden will spend his first Christmas as president at the White House with family and is giving up his New Year’s tradition of sun and St. Croix for the chill of Delaware this year, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

The decision to spend Christmas at the White House was unexpected from a president who heads home to Delaware for the weekend as often as possible. During his first year in office, he’s spent more than 25 weekends at his Wilmington home or his Rehoboth Beach house, where it’s easier for friends and family to stop by and for the Bidens to enjoy bike rides or outings to the beach.

Biden has suggested he’s uncomfortable with the trappings of life in the White House, at one point saying living there was like being in a “gilded cage.”

The president will also eschew his family tradition of traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the New Year’s holiday, a trip he’s made with his family nearly every year since 2008. His brother James owns property on Water Island, and Biden often has spent the week there or on St. Croix. Instead, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, he’ll spend some time between Christmas and New Year’s in Delaware.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Pedestrian killed in Smith County hit and run incident
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Leila Outlaw-Williams, 17years-old, 5'5", 140 lbs.
Teen reported missing from shelter near Lindale
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way

Latest News

WEBXTRA: The Vision Box
WEBXTRA: Early morning apartment fire in Hughes Springs leaves 7 families homeless
WEBXTRA: Early morning apartment fire in Hughes Springs leaves 7 families homeless
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
Peggy Sue Simmons
Polk County man’s autopsy results lead to arrest of sister
U.S. Army Spc. Eyza Carrasco, left, with 2nd Cavalry Regiment, administers a COVID-19...
US Army optimistic its COVID vaccine can protect against current, future variants