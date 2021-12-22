Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Polk County man’s autopsy results lead to arrest of sister

Peggy Sue Simmons
Peggy Sue Simmons(Titus County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Following an autopsy of a Polk County man, officials have arrested his sister for his murder.

On Dec. 6 at approximately 9:40 p.m., detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s responded to the home of 67-year-old Aaron Earl Figgs, in the Leggett area of Polk County where they discovered Figgs deceased, in his bed, with evidence of possible foul play. His sister, Peggy Sue Simmons, was at the home with him at the time of his death and she was interviewed by detectives.

The following morning, detectives attended the autopsy of Figgs conducted by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. It was determined that he died from an injury that caused him to bleed to death.

On Dec. 22, detectives obtained an arrest warrant, charging Peggy Sue Simmons with murder. Simmons was arrested at the Pardon and Parole Office in Huntsville and then transported to the Walker County Jail. Simmons was on parole for unrelated events and her parole was revoked at that time.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Pedestrian killed in Smith County hit and run incident
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Leila Outlaw-Williams, 17years-old, 5'5", 140 lbs.
Teen reported missing from shelter near Lindale
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way

Latest News

WEBXTRA: The Vision Box
WEBXTRA: Early morning apartment fire in Hughes Springs leaves 7 families homeless
WEBXTRA: Early morning apartment fire in Hughes Springs leaves 7 families homeless
Mercer McCoo Jr. (Source: Titus County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Titus County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest man in connection with fatal house fire
Tyler firefighters are working a structure fire in the 1700 block of W. First Street. No...
Tyler firefighters respond to structure fire on W. First Street