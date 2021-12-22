Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Major crash blocks traffic in Harrison County

First Alert Traffic
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Both lanes of traffic were closed on Highway 80 following what Texas DPS described as a "major...
Both lanes of traffic were closed on Highway 80 following what Texas DPS described as a "major crash."(Jay Fields)

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A major crash on Highway 80 in Harrison County has blocked traffic.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to the crash which occurred east of Loop 390. Both lanes of traffic are blocked as emergency responders investigate. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

