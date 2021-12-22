Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mabank resident killed in single-vehicle crash near Brownsboro

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Monday morning single-vehicle crash took the life of a Mabank resident.

At 9:00 a.m. Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 31 approximately 3.4 miles west of Brownsboro in Henderson County. According to the investigator’s preliminary investigation, a 1997 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on SH 31. For an as yet unknown reason, the driver veered off the wet roadway and down a steep embankment where the vehicle struck a tree and fence before vaulting over a creek. The vehicle landed in a pasture upside down.

The driver, identified as 59-year-old Kerry Allsup of Mabank, was pronounced dead at the scene.

