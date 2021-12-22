Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

How to safely gather with loved ones during the holidays

By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With omicron surging, coronavirus is once again threatening to ruin the holiday spirit, but health experts said you can still enjoy the festivities if you take precautions.

“I want people to gather, but I want people to gather safely,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio at Emory University School of Medicine. “I’m going to gather with my family. We’ve limited the number of people that are there. Everybody is going to be vaccinated.”

Health experts said getting vaccinated is still the best defense, and a booster shot increases that protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommendations for gathering during the holidays.

The CDC said gathering outdoors is safer than indoors and to avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

If you are sick or have symptoms, do not host or attend a gathering and also consider using a home self-test before joining indoor activities.

“If you test in the afternoon before coming over and everyone is negative, yeah, then I think you can relax,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner at George Washington University.

If your guests include kids that are too young to be vaccinated, experts said they may be more at risk than ever before from getting infected because the effect of omicron on young kids isn’t known.

When it comes to attending large outdoor events, experts say you can go, but make sure you are vaccinated, have gotten a booster and wear a mask.

The CDC also recommends you wear a mask indoors if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, mask up when the transmission rate is high in your community.

People traveling by air should be extra careful about wearing masks in crowded airports. Once you land, make sure you have a plan for what happens if you test positive.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Pedestrian killed in Smith County hit and run incident
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Leila Outlaw-Williams, 17years-old, 5'5", 140 lbs.
Teen reported missing from shelter near Lindale
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way

Latest News

WEBXTRA: The Vision Box
WEBXTRA: Early morning apartment fire in Hughes Springs leaves 7 families homeless
WEBXTRA: Early morning apartment fire in Hughes Springs leaves 7 families homeless
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
Peggy Sue Simmons
Polk County man’s autopsy results lead to arrest of sister
U.S. Army Spc. Eyza Carrasco, left, with 2nd Cavalry Regiment, administers a COVID-19...
US Army optimistic its COVID vaccine can protect against current, future variants