Goudarzi & Young law firm is making Christmas merry for families experiencing hard times

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas is a time to share with those who are truly in need and that’s why Goudarzi & Young law firm has this tradition. On Wednesday, the two-day ham giveaway began.

The first giveaway is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Longview office of Goudarzi & Young at 3522 4th Street.

A second giveaway will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Gilmer at the Yamboree Grounds.

The giveaways are drive-thru style. No walk-ups are allowed. There will be one ham given per car while supplies last.

This year, 750 Bear Creek hams are being given to East Texas families.

