Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Goudarzi & Young law firm is making Christmas merry for families experiencing hard times

Wednesday in Longview and Thursday in Gilmer
Wednesday in Longview and Thursday in Gilmer(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas is a time to share with those who are truly in need and that’s why Goudarzi & Young law firm has this tradition. On Wednesday, the two-day ham giveaway began.

The first giveaway is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Longview office of Goudarzi & Young at 3522 4th Street.

A second giveaway will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Gilmer at the Yamboree Grounds.

The giveaways are drive-thru style. No walk-ups are allowed. There will be one ham given per car while supplies last.

This year, 750 Bear Creek hams are being given to East Texas families.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Pedestrian killed in Smith County hit and run incident
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Leila Outlaw-Williams, 17years-old, 5'5", 140 lbs.
Teen reported missing from shelter near Lindale
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way

Latest News

East Texas Now's Jeremy G. Butler speaks with Stephanie Milam, NASA's JWST Deputy Project...
East Texas Now: NASA to launch world’s biggest, most powerful telescope
East Texas Now's Jeremy G. Butler speaks with Stephanie Milam, NASA's JWST Deputy Project...
ETN: Nasa interview 12.22 - VOD - clipped version
A fire destroyed ight apartments at a complex on Pecan Street in Hughes Springs early Wednesday...
Early morning apartment fire in Hughes Springs leaves 7 families homeless
Pictured is the Texas Game Warden Memorial in Athens. (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife ...
Texas Game Warden Memorial will be relocated from Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens