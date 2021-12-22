Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - The beautiful weather continues with fair skies this evening. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold and will stay in the 50s for most of the overnight hours, just barely dropping into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Many places will start out with clouds Thursday morning, but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy south and southwest winds really pick up through the end of the week. Christmas Eve looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. A weak cold front arrives Christmas Day, but don’t expect much of a cool down. Temperatures will reach near 80 degrees Saturday ahead of the front and stay in the 70s behind the front on Sunday. Another cold front brings a chance for rain back to the forecast by midweek next week.

