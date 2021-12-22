Early morning apartment fire in Hughes Springs leaves 7 families homeless

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed eight units of the Patman Switch Apartments on Pecan Street in Hughes Springs early Wednesday morning.

The fire erupted at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Fire at Patman Switch Apartments ((Source: Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department))

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found that eight apartments had been destroyed by the fire.

Seven families were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was at the scene of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.