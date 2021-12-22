Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Early morning apartment fire in Hughes Springs leaves 7 families homeless

A fire destroyed ight apartments at a complex on Pecan Street in Hughes Springs early Wednesday...
A fire destroyed ight apartments at a complex on Pecan Street in Hughes Springs early Wednesday morning. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed eight units of the Patman Switch Apartments on Pecan Street in Hughes Springs early Wednesday morning.

The fire erupted at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Fire at Patman Switch Apartments
Fire at Patman Switch Apartments((Source: Hughes Springs Volunteer Fire Department))

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found that eight apartments had been destroyed by the fire.

Seven families were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was at the scene of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Pedestrian killed in Smith County hit and run incident
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Leila Outlaw-Williams, 17years-old, 5'5", 140 lbs.
Teen reported missing from shelter near Lindale
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way

Latest News

East Texas Now's Jeremy G. Butler speaks with Stephanie Milam, NASA's JWST Deputy Project...
East Texas Now: NASA to launch world’s biggest, most powerful telescope
East Texas Now's Jeremy G. Butler speaks with Stephanie Milam, NASA's JWST Deputy Project...
ETN: Nasa interview 12.22 - VOD - clipped version
Wednesday in Longview and Thursday in Gilmer
Goudarzi & Young law firm is making Christmas merry for families experiencing hard times
Pictured is the Texas Game Warden Memorial in Athens. (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife ...
Texas Game Warden Memorial will be relocated from Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens