Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens to limit how many at-home COVID tests you can buy

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure...
In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant is causing a surge in the purchasing of at-home COVID-19 tests.

The demand is so intense, two of the largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the U.S, CVS Health and Walgreens, are limiting the number of tests a person can buy.

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”

Walgreens said they’re limiting it to four test kits per purchase.

Americans may soon be able to get free tests in the mail.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid tests to send to people.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Pedestrian killed in Smith County hit and run incident
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Leila Outlaw-Williams, 17years-old, 5'5", 140 lbs.
Teen reported missing from shelter near Lindale
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way

Latest News

Pictured is the Texas Game Warden Memorial in Athens. (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife ...
Texas Game Warden Memorial will be relocated from Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew
A record number of people are signing up for Obamacare.
Record number of people signing up for Obamacare