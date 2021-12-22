Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

A&M announces Aggies will not play in 2021 Gator Bowl

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett and Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases within the Aggie Football Program the Texas A&M Athletic Department announced that the team would not be making the trip to Jacksonville on Tuesday afternoon to take on Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl.

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Aggie head football coach Jimbo Fisher said.

A statement from the athletic department said the combination between COVID-19 infections and season ending injuries they did not have a roster that could “safely participate in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 31.” News broke yesterday that the team had not practiced together since Sunday.

“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Post-season football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels. As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount. Our players poured their heart and soul into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggies. Aggie football is on track for long-term success and we know that the best is yet to come.”

The 12th Man Foundation said that tickets for the bowl game purchased through them will be fully refunded in early January. Tickets purchased or sold through a secondary market should reach out the vendor, according to the foundation.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Pedestrian killed in Smith County hit and run incident
Bass says people can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship. So far, they have raised...
Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store
Leila Outlaw-Williams, 17years-old, 5'5", 140 lbs.
Teen reported missing from shelter near Lindale
Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics
The Lufkin basketball team could not have done much better through the first 14 games of the...
Lufkin basketball off to an impressive 12-2 start
Lufkin basketball
Lufkin basketball off to an impressive 12-2 start
2021 Aggie Football Bowl Moments
Top 10 Moments from 2021 Texas A&M Football Season