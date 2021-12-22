City of Marshall announces road closures, boil water notice for Monday

From the City of Marshall:

[Marshall, Texas] On Monday, December 27, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. water on South Garrett St. and Travis St. east to Travis St. and Highway 59, will be temporarily shut off to allow contractors to tie in the east end of the 12″ water main located on Travis Street.

This tie-in will also affect some residents that are north and south of Travis St. Streets to the north that may be affected are Crockett, Fannin, Bowie, and Merz Bacher. Streets to the south that may be affected are Higgins, Rudd, Portland Avenue, Starr, and Arkansas.

If no complications arise, repairs to the water main are expected to be completed by the afternoon. During this process, a boil water notice will be put into effect. All affected residents should boil their water two minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice has been rescinded.

The City of Marshall will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we complete this important project updating our City infrastructure.

