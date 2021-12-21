Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Tyler animal shelter seeks home for found piglet

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′S Lexi Vennetti talks with Shawn Markmann, director of animal services about two pigs found in the month of December. 

The shelter reports finding the piglet at the 5100 block of Old Bullard Rd.

Markmann said the owner of the found adult pig, surrendered the animal to the shelter because it is illegal to have swine in Tyler.

The piglet is still at the shelter.

