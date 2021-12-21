WebXtra: Tyler animal shelter seeks home for found piglet

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′S Lexi Vennetti talks with Shawn Markmann, director of animal services about two pigs found in the month of December.

The shelter reports finding the piglet at the 5100 block of Old Bullard Rd.

Markmann said the owner of the found adult pig, surrendered the animal to the shelter because it is illegal to have swine in Tyler.

The piglet is still at the shelter.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.