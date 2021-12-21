Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Survey says Deep East Texans want, need reliable broadband internet

By Donna McCollum
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The results of a broadband survey for Nacogdoches County are in: Residents want and need more reliable broadband service at affordable prices. But the data is valuable for a community when attempting to attract providers to the region Connected Nation conducted the survey.

The Nacogdoches County online portal is now live. The link to access it is here: https://connectednation.org/nacogdoches-county-texas/.

Broadband Solution Manager Sierra Sees talked with Donna McCollum today about how the information will be used.

