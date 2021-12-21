Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas man convicted in baby's death gets life in prison

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A San Antonio man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being convicted of killing an 11-month-old boy he was babysitting in 2017.

Last month, Bexar County jurors found 27-year-old Miguel Gutierrez guilty in the death of Xzavier Cortez. A judge sentenced him Monday. The boy’s mother had left the child and his three siblings in Gutierrez’s care in November 2017.

Gutierrez denied he hurt Xzavier, but while being interviewed by San Antonio police detectives following his arrest, said he squeezed the child “too hard.”

