Teen reported missing from shelter near Lindale

Leila Outlaw-Williams, 17years-old, 5'5", 140 lbs.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 17-year-old was reported missing from the Hope Haven shelter near Lindale according to authorities.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15 the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report that Leila Outlaw-Williams, 17, walked away from the Hope Haven at approximately 2:45 p.m. She is described as a white female, brown hair, green eyes, 5′5″, 140 lbs. She was last seen wearing a pink spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans.

(Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Leila Outlaw-Williams does have ties to the immediate Lindale area, according to authorities.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Leila Outlaw-Williams, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. Further, anyone who harbors a child and is criminally negligent about whether the child is younger than 18 years of age and has voluntarily left home without the consent of a parent or guardian, can be charged with Harboring a Runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor.

