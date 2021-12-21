Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County officials release name of woman killed in Chapel Hill area fire

15500 block of Rolling Pines Drive, New Chapel Hill area
15500 block of Rolling Pines Drive, New Chapel Hill area(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the woman who died in a house fire in the New Chapel Hill area on Friday, Dec. 17.

The female resident is 62-year-old Teresa Kent, according to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks.

At 12:23 p.m. the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a fire in the 15500 block of Rolling Pines Drive in the New Chapel Hill area. A single female resident was found deceased inside a bedroom of the residence. Fire Departments from New Chapel Hill, Whitehouse and Jackson Heights also responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it has been determined that the fire started in a bedroom of the residence.

Kent was pronounced dead and her body was ordered to be sent for autopsy.

Previous: House fire in Chapel Hill area claims life of elderly woman

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

