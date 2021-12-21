Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shelby County deputy in near head-on crash

(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Shelby County deputy was involved in a crash while on duty Tuesday according to Sheriff Kevin Windham.

Windham confirmed a crash involving Deputy Josh Anders occurred at 3:30 a.m. The DPS preliminary report said Anders crossed the center line. Sheriff Windham called it a “near” head-on collision with Anders heading south on US 96 six miles north of Center, between Center and Tenaha.

According to Sheriff Windham, it took over an hour to extract the other driver from his vehicle, the other man is a 24-year-old from Tenaha. He was taken to LSU Health in Shreveport.

Anders was treated and released at a Nacogdoches emergency room with minor injuries, according to Windham.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

