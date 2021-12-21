Resident of Buckner Westminster Place in Longview celebrates 100th birthday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Birthdays are always a special day but for one woman, this year’s birthday called for much more celebrating than she expected.

A surprise birthday celebration was held Tuesday for Ms. Huellit Cariker at Buckner Westminster Place in Longview as she turned 100-years-old. Ms. Cariker didn’t want a big celebration, but her family had other plans. She grew up picking cotton, milking cows, even riding horses to church in Carthage. When asked about the secret to living to be 100 years young, she said there really is no secret to it.

“There is no secret. Do good to everybody and you will have no trouble with everybody being good to you. Just lead a good clean life. Just a good clean life, be fair to everybody. Work hard,” she said.

Ms. Cariker had family as far away as Oklahoma come into town for this special occasion. She also had the opportunity to talk to a nephew on the phone in California who wished her a happy birthday.

