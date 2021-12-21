Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian killed in Smith County hit and run incident

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal hit and run incident from Monday night in Smith County.

According to a preliminary report by investigators, a driver was traveling northbound on State Highway 110 around 9:50 p.m. on Monday when they struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway. The driver then left the scene and was last seen headed northbound on Highway 110.

The pedestrian, identified as Patricia G. Radican, 69, of Gun Barrel City, was transported to UT Health - Tyler where they were later pronounced dead.

