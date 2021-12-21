National Weather Service releases additional details about Saturday’s tornado in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - As a cold front pushed through the Brazos Valley Saturday, the boundary brought a line of rain & strong thunderstorms along with it. A few of which ended up being severe / tornado warned, especially as the activity pushed across the far southern and eastern reaches of the area. A survey conducted by the National Weather Service office in Houston confirmed Saturday evening that a tornado occurred within the warned storm in Northeastern Montgomery County earlier in the day.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 20th UPDATE

The Houston/Galveston National Weather Service office released additional information regarding Saturday’s tornado that touched down outside of the community of Cut and Shoot. The details below are still considered to be “preliminary” as the agency attempts to determine if the path extended into San Jacinto County. The area in question is not readily accessible due to little or no road access.

Rating EF-1 Estimate Peak Wind 90 mph Path Length 1.5672 miles Path Width 100 yards Fatalities / Injuries 0 / 0 Start Time 10:52am Start Location 3 miles northeast of Cut and Shoot End Time 10:54am End Location 5 miles northeast of Cut and Shoot

Survey Summary:

[The] tornado tracked along a patch from East Williams Road across Hillcrest and Magnolia Drives. Still trying to determine if the track continued farther into San Jacinto County but [there is] little or no road access to that area. Numerous large trees [were] uprooted. Some smaller pines had trunks snapped. Another area of damage [is] believed to be straight-line winds along South Williams Road along [the] right flank of [the] storm. These results [are] preliminary. Still gathering information.

Preliminary NWS damage survey results for the Montgomery County EF-1 tornado that occurred on Saturday, December 18, 2021. #txwx #houwx pic.twitter.com/m2fdrozC0B — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) December 20, 2021

PREVIOUS UPDATE

After conducting a storm survey, we can confirm that a tornado occurred within the warned storm in NE Montgomery County earlier today. The tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF-1, with an approximate path length of 1.75 miles and width of 100 yards. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/mQ51d34bRE — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) December 19, 2021

Preliminary details on the tornado are as follows:

Location: Northeastern Montgomery County -- East of FM 1484 Preliminary Rating: EF-1 Path Width: 100 yards Path Length: 1.75 miles Injuries: 0

Surveyors at the National Weather Service say widespread tree damage, including uprooted trees, was found along the damage path.

***This information is not final, and is subject to change. If/when there are updates we will post those to this article at kbtx.com.

