Nacogdoches County survey results highlight need for more reliable, affordable broadband

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The results of broadband survey for Nacogdoches County are in. No real surprises. Residents want and need more reliable broadband service at affordable prices. But the data is valuable for a community when attempting to attract providers to the region Connected Nation conducted the survey.

The Nacogdoches County online portal is now live! The link to access it is here: https://connectednation.org/nacogdoches-county-texas/.

Broadband Solution Manager Sierra Sees talked with Donna McCollum today about how the information will be used.

