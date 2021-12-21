Mother of deceased Livye Lewis encounters alleged murder suspect at store

HEMPHILL , Texas (KTRE) - Deep East Texas community members take a stand for a mother who was arrested for taking action against the man accused of killing her daughter.

He was out on bail at the time.

Matthew Edgar is currently under grand jury indictment on a murder charge after he was accused of the 2020 killing of 19-year-old Livye Lewis.

A $50,000.00 bond was granted for Edgar on April 6 by a State district Judge.

According to Darci Bass’ Facebook post, last Thursday Darci Bass came into contact with 25-year-old Matthew Edgar, the man accused of murdering her 19-year-old daughter Livye Lewis on October 31, 2020. The Sabine County District Attorney’s office tells us that Edgar’s bond was reduced to $50,000 because Edgar was not indicted within 90 days of his arrest; that has to happen by law. Bass’ Facebook post states she threw things and assaulted Edgar and damaged his vehicle. After the store encounter, Matthew Edgar filed charges on Darci Bass for assault caused by bodily injury, retaliation, and criminal mischief.

The Sabine County Sheriff’s office confirms these charges against her.

Sheeta Gaspard is a mother, not related to the case—but she was at Monday’s demonstration. She’s lost three children due to natural causes, and said she stands with Darci.

“Here this mother yes she had rage. She lashed out. Okay? And then you have the audacity to go and file charges on her for what? For feeling the rage and the sadness all at one time because she is face to face with someone that has been indicted for killing her child. Yes, I stand with them,” Gaspard said.

Sydney Ebarb is the niece of Darci Bass. Sabine County Jail confirmed Darci Bass turned herself in Monday around 4pm.

“I don’t feel like a grieving mother should have to be turning herself in, she shouldn’t even have to be grieving. It was not natural causes that she’s not here with us. And I just feel like they need to understand that if you were in her shoes, what would you have done,” Ebarb said.

Protesters took a stand Monday to show Darci her support. They said they are also encouraging justice for Livye Lewis and her family.

“I understand that fully in our society and in our government system that anybody is innocent until proven guilty. However, we also have to understand that if we had set a bail back when this happened that was substantial enough to keep this person from coming face to face with a mother, the mother of this hideous crime. If we had done that, then this would’ve never taken place,” Gaspard said.

Matthew Edgar’s trial date for the accused murder is scheduled for January 24, 2022. He pleaded not guilty.

If you would like to support Livye Lewis you can donate to the Livye Lewis memorial scholarship at livyelewismemorialscholarship.com .

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.