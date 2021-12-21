Longview offers warrant amnesty payback program

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Municipal Court is offering a warrant amnesty program from Jan. 1 through April 30. Anyone with an active outstanding warrant through the court is encouraged to take this opportunity to save money and get a fresh start.

Anyone that comes to the clerk’s office to take care of their outstanding warrants will be given safe harbor.

The warrant amnesty program began in January 2017 and has grown from a one-month to a four-month program. In 2021, 555 warrants were cleared during the program.

From January to April, the municipal court will remove all warrant fees when a citizen voluntarily contacts the court to pay a minimum of one-half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the balance owed.

As an added incentive, anyone that pays in full will also save an additional 20% off the fine amount. The percentage savings is only on the fine, not the court costs. The more you owe, the more you save!

The court also assists those individuals that may not be able to pay half down or pay in full and will work out an agreeable action plan for anyone that is willing to make the effort to come in and clear up their warrants.

This year, residents can take advantage of the program by visiting the court in person or by telephone. Contact the municipal court at 903-237-1186 or at court@LongviewTexas.gov, or visit the court at 302 W. Cotton Street inside the Longview Police and Courts Building for more information.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.