Law enforcement searching for suspect in Smith County stabbing

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in Smith County Saturday.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 9100 block of CR 489 near Tyler. Deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, Jerry Gardner – 38 of Mesquite, inside the home with an apparent stab wound to the abdomen. UT Health EMS quickly arrived on location and transported Jerry Gardner to Christus Mother Frances Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said deputies spoke with witnesses at the scene who identified the suspect as Quentin Gardner – 36 of Tyler, and brother of the victim. Apparently, the two brothers got into an argument over loud music being played inside of the residence. At some point during the argument, Quentin retrieved a knife from the kitchen. Quentin allegedly returned to the living room with the knife and stabbed Jerry in the abdomen. Quentin then ran out of the residence and fled from the location.

Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to the location. After interviewing witnesses, Investigators completed a search and arrest affidavit for Quentin Gardner. These affidavits were presented to the Honorable Smith County Court-at-Law Judge Jason Ellis. Judge Ellis issued a search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant on Quentin Dwayne Gardner for the criminal offense of Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury (Felony 1) with a bond set at $400,000.

A search of the residence was completed and Investigators are continuing their investigation in an effort to locate Quentin Gardner. Investigators were made aware that Quentin Gardner made suicidal statements to family members and stated that he does not want to go back to jail or prison.

Quentin Gardner is described as 5′08″, 210, and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue shorts. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Quentin Gardner, please contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600. The sheriff’s office asks people to please not attempt to apprehend this subject as he has made statements to harm himself and is considered dangerous.

They said Jerry Gardner is currently in serious, but stable condition at Christus Mother Frances Hospital.

