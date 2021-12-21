Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Items from former Roy H. Laird Hospital in Kilgore being auctioned off

Former Roy H. Laird Hospital
Former Roy H. Laird Hospital
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - What was once Roy H. Laird Hospital in Kilgore which opened around 1950 will soon be demolished to make room for a new facility for a CHRISTUS clinic and Kilgore College education.

An online auction will wrap this up, where people can bid on items inside and out of the hospital.

The building has been owned by the city since it’s conception. Some items have been donated to be reused for local soccer and softball complex concession stands and the city pool. Everything else with the exception of a few historical items are up for auction.

Equipment
Equipment

“Chairs in the waiting room. There’s nothing in this building that’s not available. Almost all of it is on the auction website. I mentioned the flower pots. There is a great deal of interest in those flower pots. They are big, they are heavy, they are concrete. I think we probably had more bids for those than we have any other single item,” said Bill Woodall, Community Relations Manager for the City of Kilgore.

The auction ends at 3 p.m. on December 24 and all items are being sold in lots.

For a list of items being auctioned off, click here.

