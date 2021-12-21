Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Governor Abbott announces an additional $38.4 Million in funding for Operation Lone Star

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Austin, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott’s office announced today that his Public Safety Office will provide an additional $38.4 million for law enforcement, jail operations, and court administration activities for Operation Lone Star. The Governor’s PSO has awarded $74.8 million in OLS funds to cities and counties in proximity to the Texas-Mexico border since the operation was launched in March 2021.

“From deterring illegal immigration, to preventing the smuggling of drugs and weapons, to curtailing human trafficking, the deployment of resources and personnel needed to arrest and jail criminals along the border is imperative to our comprehensive border security strategy under Operation Lone Star,” said Governor Abbott. “This additional funding will strengthen our response to the border crisis and ensure our law enforcement and local partners have the resources they need to keep our communities safe in the federal government’s absence.”

This additional funding includes, but is not limited to, the following:

  • $19.5 million for specialized law enforcement equipment/supplies such as patrol vehicles, interoperable radios, surveillance equipment, bulletproof vests, thermal/night vision technology, as well as search and rescue equipment.
  • $16 million for additional overtime, contract, and salaried peace officers, jailers, prosecutors, indigent defense counsel, and administrative court staff.
  • $1.9 million for construction of regional emergency communication/radio towers, as well as additional capacity in county jail facilities.
  • $800 thousand for travel costs associated with non-border counties providing law enforcement assistance to border disaster-declared counties, as well as specialized training for law enforcement and prosecution personnel.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

