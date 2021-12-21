Flint woman gets 6 years in kidnapping-for-ransom scheme

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint woman accused for her part in the kidnapping of a Van Zandt County girl has pleaded guilty to the crime.

Courtney Michelle Odum, 22, pleaded guilty in Judge Chris Davis’ court to a charge of kidnapping on Dec. 16. She accepted a prison sentence of six years and a $2,000 fine.

Odum was arrested in May 2020. She is accused of teaming up with Austen Lyn Walker, 22, of Fruitvale, to kidnap a girl in order to collect ransom. Odum was later arrested in Missouri after authorities say she bailed on the scheme. Walker was arrested and the girl was rescued in Kentucky.

Odum gets more than 500 days of credit for time served.

Walker is scheduled for a court appearance on Jan. 4.

