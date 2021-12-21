Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Clear skies continue into the evening hours with light winds. Temperatures will dip back into the 30s overnight, but most places will stay above freezing through early Wednesday morning. More sunshine midweek and warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon. South and southwest winds pick up through the end of the week. It will be mostly sunny and breezy by Christmas Eve with temperatures back in the 70s and even near 80 degrees for Christmas Day. Warmer than average temperatures and dry conditions continue into early next week.

