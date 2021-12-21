Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Driver avoids injury in crash with 18-wheeler in Rains County

Hwy 69 E west of Alba, Rains County
Hwy 69 E west of Alba, Rains County(Rains County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman ran under a tanker truck and walked away with no major injuries.

Officials report the tanker driver’s wife was following behind her husband, witnessed the crash, and called it in.

At 8:47 a.m., a 2016 4-door silver Ford pulled out of a side street and ran under the tanker that was traveling on Hwy 69E, west of Alba according to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the roof of the Ford was caved in from the collision and had it gone six inches further, it could have been fatal for the driver who’s only injury was a minor cut on her hand.

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office reminded drivers to turn on headlights and slow down when it’s foggy outside.

