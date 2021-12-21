Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA

(Stephen F. Austin State University)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colorado (KTRE) - Following numerous positive COVID 19 tests within the Lamar women’s basketball program, the Cardinals will enter a 10-day period of quarantine beginning on Dec. 21.

As a result, Lamar will be unable to play its scheduled WAC contests against Sam Houston on Dec. 30 and Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 1.

Conference policy dictates those games will be considered forfeits for the purpose of seeding for the 2022 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament. The games will be considered no-contests for NET rankings per NCAA guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way
Police lights
35-year-old man dies after Longview shooting
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
2 killed in Panola County crash, leave behind 2-month-old son
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Single-vehicle crash kills driver near Kilgore

Latest News

Brandon Belt
Brandon Belt, Angelina Co. community raise $3,400 for Salvation Army
Brandon Belt KTRE
Brandon Belt, Angelina Co. community raise $3,400 for Salvation Army
SFA Ladyjacks vs SLU
Ladyjacks pick up Monday win over Southeastern Louisiana
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during the second half of an NFL football...
AP Source: Several asymptomatic NFL players test positive