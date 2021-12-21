Coffee City police report nabbing Houston-area duo with codeine prescriptions

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Coffee City arrested two men traveling through the area allegedly caught with forged prescriptions and pills.

Thang Khuc, 22, of Houston, and Kyle Conover, 26, of Richmond, are each charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of prescriptions.

Chief JohnJay Portillo said police were patrolling State Highway 155 on Monday when they clocked someone going 65 mph in a 55 zone.

Portillo said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and got permission to search the vehicle. Portillo said 155 grams of codeine and 13 prescriptions for codeine were found in the vehicle.

