Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Coffee City police report nabbing Houston-area duo with codeine prescriptions

Thang Khuc and Kyle Conover
Thang Khuc and Kyle Conover(Henderson County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Coffee City arrested two men traveling through the area allegedly caught with forged prescriptions and pills.

Thang Khuc, 22, of Houston, and Kyle Conover, 26, of Richmond, are each charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of prescriptions.

Chief JohnJay Portillo said police were patrolling State Highway 155 on Monday when they clocked someone going 65 mph in a 55 zone.

Portillo said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and got permission to search the vehicle. Portillo said 155 grams of codeine and 13 prescriptions for codeine were found in the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victor Alfonso Medina was arrested on a charge of manslaughter after he allegedly swerved his...
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way
Police lights
35-year-old man dies after Longview shooting
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
2 killed in Panola County crash, leave behind 2-month-old son
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Single-vehicle crash kills driver near Kilgore

Latest News

Quentin Gardner
Law enforcement searching for suspect in Smith County stabbing
Courtney Odum (Source: Van Zandt County Jail)
Flint woman gets 6 years in kidnapping-for-ransom scheme
Shelby County deputy in near head-on crash
Longview offers warrant amnesty payback program