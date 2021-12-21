12 Days of Christmas Recipes: East Texas Kitchen LIVE on East Texas Now

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 12 Days of Christmas recipe countdown is all the way down to the very last day.

We are sharing our one live show with you on December 21 on East Texas Now. Mama Steph will be joined by ETN show host Jeremy Butler, and anchor Jennifer Kielman, who will share one of her favorite treat recipes with us.

Sweet and spicy Cajun pork tenderloin with potatoes

Ingredients:

2 pork tenderloins, about 1 pound each (not a pork loin roast, which is bigger and must cook longer)

2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning, such as Tony Chacheres’ seasoning

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup chicken broth

tiny potatoes, or larger potatoes sliced or quartered so they will cook more quickly.

Method:

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Rub the seasoning into the tenderloins, covering them completely.

Put the oil in an ovenproof skillet or Dutch oven over high heat. Place the tenderloins in the skillet, searing each side until golden brown. Then, move the meat to a plate.

Next, make the sauce by putting the butter, honey and broth into the same skillet, and bring to a boil while whisking. Then place the tenderloins and any juices they released onto the plate back into the center of the skillet. Surround the meat with potatoes. Toss the potatoes so that they get coated in the sauce, then sprinkle them with a bit of salt or a light sprinkle of Cajun seasoning.

Place into the hot oven and roast for about 19-20 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees with a meat thermometer.

Remove the meat to a platter. If the sauce needs to thicken a bit, put it back in the oven for another three or four minutes.

Allow meat to stand uncut on the platter for at least ten minutes. Then spoon the potatoes onto the platter, and drizzle the sauce over the roasts and potatoes.

Cranberry-walnut pound cake

Ingredients

2 cups of sugar

3 eggs

1 1/2 sticks butter, softened

2 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

10 to 12 ounce bag of fresh cranberries (wash and dry cranberries before use)

1/2 cup chopped nuts (walnuts or pecans, especially)

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees, then spray loaf pan or bundt pan thoroughly with cooking spray.

Cream butter until it is light and fluffy, then add eggs and vanilla.

When this has lightened in color and is fluffy, add the flour in 1/2 cup increments until it is incorporated into the batter.

Fold in the cranberries and nuts on low speed or by using a spatula.

Then put the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing the top with spatula.

Bake in the hot oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Test for doneness with toothpick.

Cool on a wire rack. Lightly dust with powdered sugar, if desired.

After 15 minutes on the wire rack in the pan, turn the pan over onto a cake plate. Tap the bottom of the pan, allowing gravity to help it come out of the pan onto the plate neatly. Dust the now top with a bit more powdered sugar, or drizzle with some powdered sugar glaze.

Chocolate-peanut butter Ritz cookies

Ingredients

Ritz Crackers

smooth peanut butter

Melting chocolate (aka chocolate bark)

