WebXtra: Longview church brings Christmas joy with toy hand-out

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas church is doing their best to bring joy to children during the holiday season, giving out toys to children in a drive through format.

“The Bridge” church in Longview was giving out free toys to motorists as they passed by on Tyler Street today, to be given to children on Christmas Day. The effort was made possible through donations and church members purchasing toys. Around 400 toys were given out to passing motorists.

