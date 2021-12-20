Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a lovely day with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures ranging in the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Cloud cover begins to increase overnight tonight and then out short dry streak comes to an end a few hours after midnight. We certainly are in for a tricky forecast for tomorrow. An upper-level low will track over North and East Texas tomorrow morning and will do it’s best to drag in some Gulf moisture to help generate some light to moderate scattered showers. The big factor in what we will see tomorrow is how much moisture can the low tap into as it travels overhead. The safe bet is to expect the more numerous scattered showers in the morning, with coverage decreasing throughout the day. There have also been mentions of a light sleet mix potentially making it to the ground early on Monday for portions of North Texas and even a few of our farther western counties. Temperatures should be above freezing from the surface to around 7,000-8,000 feet so if anyone does see some pellets hitting the ground, it likely wont be much and CERTAINLY wont cause any issues as we will be well above freezing throughout the entire day. Skies dry and clear out Monday night into Tuesday, where temperatures will start off cold and close to freezing in the lower to middle 30s. Tuesday marks the first official day of winter in East Texas and it will feel like it as well as highs are set to only warm into the middle 50s which is slightly below where we should be for this time of year. Southerly winds return on Wednesday and really kick off our next warming trend, placing highs back in the upper 60s on Thursday and middle 70s for Friday (Christmas Eve), Saturday(Christmas Day), and Sunday. The weather looks to remain pretty quiet after Monday, so enjoy the sunshine and keep the short sleeves close for Christmas!

