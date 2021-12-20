Single-vehicle crash kills driver near Kilgore
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorist was killed in an early morning single-vehicle crash Sunday near Kilgore.
According to the investigator’s initial report, Malcolm McBath, 37, of Longview, was traveling southbound on US Highway 259 7.5 miles south of Kilgore. Around 1:23 a.m., McBath apparently drifted off the roadway for reasons unknown. McBath then appeared to overcorrect and crossed both lanes of traffic before traveling off the road, hitting a tree.
McBath was pronounced dead at the scene.
