Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Single-vehicle crash kills driver near Kilgore

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorist was killed in an early morning single-vehicle crash Sunday near Kilgore.

According to the investigator’s initial report, Malcolm McBath, 37, of Longview, was traveling southbound on US Highway 259 7.5 miles south of Kilgore. Around 1:23 a.m., McBath apparently drifted off the roadway for reasons unknown. McBath then appeared to overcorrect and crossed both lanes of traffic before traveling off the road, hitting a tree.

McBath was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Raylee and April Williams. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for missing 9-year-old girl
Pictured is the man who robbed the Money Center located at the Walmart on Gilmer Road in...
Longview police asking for public’s help identifying man who robbed Gilmer Rd. business
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Clockwise from top left: Graciela Perez, Martin Guzman, Stuart Hendricks, Blanca Guzman.
4 accused of running illegal poker room in Smith County
Pictured are the four suspects who broke into a Russell Drilling property and stole a pickup...
Nacogdoches police, constable asking for help identifying suspects who stole pickup, tools

Latest News

Texas Police Lights
DPS report: Canton woman killed when man purposefully swerves in way
Two people were killed, according to DPS.
2 killed in Panola County crash
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Light rain this morning and a chilly afternoon under mostly cloudy skies
Caldwell Arts Academy state tree in Washington, D.C.
Caldwell Arts Academy student artwork displayed in DC